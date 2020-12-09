Left Menu
Officials lift shelter-in-place order after W.Virginia chemical plant explosion

County officials in Belle, West Virginia, lifted a shelter-in-place order for residents within a 2-mile (3.2-km) radius of a Chemours Co chemical plant after a "serious explosion" occurred at the plant. "Emergency responders have evaluated the scene and have determined that an all clear can be issued," the Kanawha County Commission said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 13:15 IST
County officials in Belle, West Virginia, lifted a shelter-in-place order for residents within a 2-mile (3.2-km) radius of a Chemours Co chemical plant after a "serious explosion" occurred at the plant.

"Emergency responders have evaluated the scene and have determined that an all clear can be issued," the Kanawha County Commission said in a statement. The shelter-in-place order had affected about 2,000 people, Jennifer Herrald, manager at the Kanawha County Commission, told Reuters.

Herrald did not comment on whether there were any casualties or injuries, and she did not know the cause of the explosion that occurred late Tuesday. A local news outlet reported that at least two people were injured, citing Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper.

Officials believed chlorinated dry bleach and methanol were the chemicals involved in the explosion, Carper told WCHS & WVAH television station. Carper's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Responders were working to contain the fire and it was under control, Chemours said in an emailed statement. Belle is about 12 miles (18 km) south of West Virginia state capital Charleston.

