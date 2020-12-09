Left Menu
Minimum temperatures hover above normal limits in Haryana, Punjab

In Haryana, Sirsa recorded a low of 11.2 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 9.6 degrees Celsius, Ambala 9.2 degrees Celsius, Karnal 9 degrees Celsius and Hisar 8.7 degrees Celsius.In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at 11.3 degrees Celsius in Amritsar.

Minimum temperatures hover above normal limits in Haryana, Punjab
Minimum temperatures hovered above normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department here said. Fog reduced visibility at a few places in the two states in the morning including Ambala, Karnal, Bhiwani, Ludhiana and Patiala, MeT department officials said.

Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Sirsa recorded a low of 11.2 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 9.6 degrees Celsius, Ambala 9.2 degrees Celsius, Karnal 9 degrees Celsius and Hisar 8.7 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at 11.3 degrees Celsius in Amritsar. Patiala recorded a low of 11.2 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 12.4 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 11.5 degrees Celsius and Bathinda 11.2 degrees Celsius.

