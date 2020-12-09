Left Menu
Development News Edition

EDMC Budget: Three new taxes proposed to augment revenue

The cash-strapped East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday proposed three new taxes in its annual budget, including a professional tax and a betterment tax, to augment its revenue. A total revenue of Rs 50 crore is expected from these new taxes, it said Arrears of 4th DFC Delhi Finance Commission fund devolution is expected and included in the budget, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 23:54 IST
EDMC Budget: Three new taxes proposed to augment revenue
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The cash-strapped East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday proposed three new taxes in its annual budget, including a professional tax and a betterment tax, to augment its revenue. Additional Commissioner Alka R Sharma presented the budget, in which an education cess of five per cent of property tax has also been proposed.

North and South Corporations, budget for both of which were presented in the last two days, have not proposed any new taxes. The EDMC in a statement said, a ''professional tax at Rs 100 per month for those earning more than Rs 5 lakh a year; and Rs 200 per month for those earning more than Rs 10 lakh per month,'' has been proposed in the budget.

A betterment tax (for enhancement of property value due to public infrastructure development) at 15 per cent of property tax, has also been proposed, it said. A total revenue of Rs 50 crore is expected from these new taxes, it said ''Arrears of 4th DFC (Delhi Finance Commission) fund devolution is expected and included in the budget,'' the statement said.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

UAE's ADNOC awards Occidental onshore exploration concession

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

Sikkim reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 5,239, an official said. East Sikkim registered 17 cases, while South Sikkim and West Sikkim districts recorded five and two cases, respectively, he said.There are 368 ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 drops about 1% from record high

Wall Streets losses deepened on Wednesday, weighed down by technology stocks, as investors awaited progress on developments related to a fresh economic stimulus deal, with negotiations between government leaders dragging on.At 0159 p.m. ET ...

Biden says defense secretary nominee Austin would honor civilian leadership of military

President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday his defense secretary nominee, retired General Lloyd Austin, would honor and respect the principle of civilian leadership over the U.S. military, even though Austin has not been retired from servi...

Agreement elusive on U.S. coronavirus relief as bipartisan group releases plan details

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that lawmakers were still striving for agreement on COVID-19 aid, as a bipartisan group released details of their proposal and the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020