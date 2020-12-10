Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 vaccine should be made people's vaccine- Nobel laureate Prof Yunus

Speaking during a session of the three-day TiE Global Summit TGSbeing held virtually, Prof Yunus said the COVID-19 vaccine should be made peoples vaccine like polio drops without anybody having any intellectual property rights....

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:29 IST
COVID-19 vaccine should be made people's vaccine- Nobel laureate Prof Yunus

Hyderabad, Dec 10 (PTI): Bangladeshi nobel laureate and social entrepreneur Prof Muhammad Yunus on Thursday said the coronavirus vaccine has divided the world into vaccine haves and have-nots and there should not be any ownership rights on the vaccine to any corporate. Speaking during a session of the three-day TiE Global Summit (TGS)being held virtually, Prof Yunus said the COVID-19 vaccine should be made ''peoples vaccine'' like polio drops without anybody having any intellectual property rights.

''... The vaccine can be produced by anybody anywhere. There should not be any patent right. In other words, there should not be corporate control or ownership, commercial control over the intellectual property on that,'' he said.

On Artificial Intelligence, he said the emerging technology will end up replacing humans leaving them jobless. According to him, it is time for the world to go into a new direction with no global warming, no wealth inequality and no A.I.

''The Pandemic has given us an opportunity to take bold and courageous decisions. It is time for a world of three zeros -zero carbon emissions, zero wealth concentration and zero unemployment,'' he said.PTI GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chances of Brexit trade deal narrow for banks and bookmakers

Investment banks cut the chances of Britain and the European Union agreeing a post-Brexit trade deal on Thursday while bookmakers slashed the odds to 50 after leaders failed to break an impasse in talks. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson...

U.S. senators seek possible sanctions over Ethiopia conflict abuses

Two U.S. senators have called on their government to consider imposing sanctions on any political or military officials found responsible for human rights violations during a month of conflict in Ethiopias northern Tigray region.The propose...

India attractive destination for investment, has potential for huge returns: Gadkari

Terming India as an attractive destination for investments, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday urged investors to tap the vast opportunities it offers and get good returns at a time when the whole world is finding an alternative desti...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Seasoned Seattle seek third MLS Cup title in five years

Defending champions Seattle Sounders head into the MLS Cup on Saturday against hosts Columbus Crew seeking a third title in five years to rubber stamp their status as the current dominant force in the North American league. Led by Uruguayan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020