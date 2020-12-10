COVID-19 vaccine should be made people's vaccine- Nobel laureate Prof Yunus

Hyderabad, Dec 10 (PTI): Bangladeshi nobel laureate and social entrepreneur Prof Muhammad Yunus on Thursday said the coronavirus vaccine has divided the world into vaccine haves and have-nots and there should not be any ownership rights on the vaccine to any corporate. Speaking during a session of the three-day TiE Global Summit (TGS)being held virtually, Prof Yunus said the COVID-19 vaccine should be made ''peoples vaccine'' like polio drops without anybody having any intellectual property rights.

''... The vaccine can be produced by anybody anywhere. There should not be any patent right. In other words, there should not be corporate control or ownership, commercial control over the intellectual property on that,'' he said.

On Artificial Intelligence, he said the emerging technology will end up replacing humans leaving them jobless. According to him, it is time for the world to go into a new direction with no global warming, no wealth inequality and no A.I.

''The Pandemic has given us an opportunity to take bold and courageous decisions. It is time for a world of three zeros -zero carbon emissions, zero wealth concentration and zero unemployment,'' he said.