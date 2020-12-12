Left Menu
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:35 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 21:40 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:35 pm
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:35 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4,798 4,659 61------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 8,75,025 8,62,895 7,052------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16,461 15,697 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 2,14,432 2,09,936 1,000------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 2,42,747 2,36,189 1,317------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18,572 17,457 300------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2,55,761 2,34,037 3,084------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3,327 3,308 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 6,05,470 578,116 9,981 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 49,305 47,489 705------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 2,26,508 2,08,867 4,160------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 251,402 238,374 2,710 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 48,524 40,376 789------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1,15,626 1,09,002 1,793------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 1,11,177 1,08,488 995------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 8,75,020 8,62,895 11,939------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 6,64,632 6,01,861 2,594------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9,112 8,189 123 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 2,22,397 2,06,059 3,391------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 18,76,699 17,53,922 48,139------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 27,036 23,657 322------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12,743 11,977 125------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4,024 3,820 7------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11,676 10,876 71------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 3,23,364 3,18,278 1,802------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37,444 36,479 619------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1,59,579 1,47,431 5,057------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 2,89,999 2,70,650 2,528------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5,291 4,810 118------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 7,97,693 7,75,602 11,883------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 277,151 267,992 1,489------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33,015 32,262 372------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 81,939 73,422 1,351 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 5,64,132 5,35,985 8,056------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 5,19,215 487,171 9,010------------------------------------------------------------Total 98,31,332 93,48,694 1,43,000------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 4,650 26,598 390------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Assam as the state's health bulletin is not yet out

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 98,26,775 and the death toll at 1,42,628. The ministry said that 93,24,328 people have so far recovered from the infection.

