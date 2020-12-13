Snowfall in parts of North; mercury set to fall by 2-3 notches over next two days

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Parts of the northern India witnessed snowfall leading to subzero temperatures in several locations in Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh Sunday, while a dense cover of fog engulfed some regions of the country, including the national capital and Madhya Pradesh, reducing visibility and affecting traffic movement. The IMD said the minimum temperatures is set to fall by over two to three degrees Celsius over Northwest India during the next three days. It said while there is no significant change expected in minimum temperatures over Central and West India during the next two days, it will fall by two to four degrees Celsius thereafter. A blanket of ''dense'' fog covered parts of Delhi on Sunday morning, lowering visibility and affecting traffic movement. The rains on Saturday increased moisture content in the air that led to the ''dense'' fog cover, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for Delhi, recorded fog that reduced visibility to 200 metres in the morning hours.

''Dense fog at the Palam weather station lowered visibility to just 100 metres,'' Srivastava said, and added that ''moderate to very dense fog is predicted for the next two days''. Light rains in parts of Delhi under the influence of a Western Disturbance brought the mercury down by a few notches. On Sunday, the minimum temperature settled at 11.5 degrees Celsius. The mercury is likely to dip below 10 degrees Celsius on Monday with the wind direction changing to northwesterly. Meanwhile, half of the weather stations in Kashmir valley recorded subzero night temperatures with the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg being the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir registering a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature in Kokernag settled at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius. Officials said the mercury in Srinagar settled at a low of 0.1 degree Celsius.

The meteorological office has said the weather is likely to remain mainly dry till December 20 with the possibility of a decrease in night temperature. Authorities have also issued a medium danger avalanche warning for the higher reaches of Kupwara and Bandipora districts.

Meanwhile, Keylong, Kalpa and Manali in Himachal Pradesh recorded subzero temperatures after the higher reaches of the state received fresh snowfall in the last 24 hours. Keylong, the administrative centre of the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 10.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Manali in Kullu district recorded a low of minus 4.6 and minus 2 degrees Celsius, respectively, he added. Dalhousie and Kufri recorded a minimum of 2.1 degrees Celsius each. Shimla registered a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius, Singh added. Keylong received 10 cm snowfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Kalpa (5 cm) and Manali (2 cm), he added.

Besides Janjehli recorded 11 mm rainfall, followed by Jhandutta (10 mm), Wangtoo and Rampur (7 mm each), Reckong Peo (5 mm), Sarahan (3 mm). Light rains occurred at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh while the weather was dry over eastern parts of the state.

Rainfall was recorded in Najibabad with dense to very dense fog occurring at isolated places over the state. The state capital of Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad recorded a low of 15.4 degrees Celsius.

Banda recorded a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius. Etawah and Najibabad were the coldest at nine degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, a thick blanket of fog enveloped Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. The fog cover was dense in the morning at many places, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Pathankot and Bhiwani. The night temperatures hovered close to normal at most places, the officials said.

Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 11.1 degrees Celsius, Karnal registered 10.5 degrees, while Rohtak's minimum settled at 11.6 degrees. People in many areas of western Madhya Pradesh woke up to a foggy morning and large parts of the state continued to receive intermittent drizzle, an IMD official said. The state has been witnessing a wet spell for the past three days due to a moisture incursion from an upper air cyclonic circulation formed in the Arabian Sea, said P K Saha, senior meteorologist of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal office.

Moderate to dense fog prevailed in many areas of western Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Shajapur, Rajgarh and Ujjain. In the state capital Bhopal, visibility was not beyond 300 metres at 10 am, the official said.

Some tourists at Pachmarhi hill station in Hoshangabad district, neighbouring Bhopal, also said they experienced foggy weather. Meanwhile, maximum temperatures dropped by two to three notches at most of the places in Rajasthan, a MeT department official said.