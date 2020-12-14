Left Menu
Development News Edition

Explosion reportedly strikes ship off Jiddah, Saudi Arabia

A maritime group says an explosion has struck a ship off the Red Sea port city of Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. There was no immediate word on what caused the blast However, it comes after a mine exploded and damaged a ship off Saudi Arabia last month.Yemens Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have used sea mines before in their long war against a Saudi-led coalition.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 14-12-2020 08:14 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 08:14 IST
Explosion reportedly strikes ship off Jiddah, Saudi Arabia

A maritime group says an explosion has struck a ship off the Red Sea port city of Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an organisation under Britain's royal navy, said the blast happened Sunday, without elaborating. It urged ships in the area to exercise caution.

Dryad Global, a maritime intelligence firm, also reported the blast. Saudi Arabia's state-run media did not acknowledge the explosion. There was no immediate word on what caused the blast However, it comes after a mine exploded and damaged a ship off Saudi Arabia last month.

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have used sea mines before in their long war against a Saudi-led coalition. However, the Houthis have not commented..

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Explosion reportedly strikes ship off Jiddah, Saudi Arabia

A maritime group says an explosion has struck a ship off the Red Sea port city of Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an organisation under Britains royal navy, said the blast happened Sunday, without elaborati...

Australia to bring forward subsidy payment in push to keep refineries open

Australia will bring forward by six months a payment to support the countrys three remaining oil refineries to help tide over the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic, Energy Minister Angus Taylor said on Monday. Australias refinerie...

First batch of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Canada

The first COVID-19 vaccines landed on Canadian soil on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, and some Canadians are expected to roll up their sleeves for a shot as soon as Monday. Canada and the United States are set this week to beco...

Japan's PM may further restrict tourism campaign to fight virus as approval rating plummets

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will chair a coronavirus meeting on Monday and could further restrict a travel subsidy programme in an effort to contain mounting infections, as his approval rating plummets over the handling of the pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020