Himachal's Keylong shivers at minus 11 deg Celsius

Shimla, Dec 14 (PTI) Keylong, Kalpa and Manali shivered at sub-zero temperature despite dry weather in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said. Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 11 degrees Celsius on Monday, Met centre Shimla director Manmohan Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Manali in Kullu recorded a low of minus 3.7 and minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, he added. The minimum temperature in Dalhousie and Kufri was recorded at 2 and 3.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. Shimla recorded a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius, Singh added

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 21 degrees Celsius

The weatherman has forecast dry weather in the state till December 20.