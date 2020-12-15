Foggy morning in Mumbai, drop in max temperature causes chill

A drop in maximum temperature coupled with rise in humidity led to a foggy Tuesday morning and chill in Mumbai and some other parts of Maharashtra, officials said. Because of the fog, there was slow traffic movement in the early morning hours between Mumbai and Nashik, which is one of the busiest routes for commercial vehicles.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a few places in central Maharashtra recorded a significant drop in maximum temperature, which, combined with increased humidity by rains in the last few days, led to the formation of fog in some areas, including Mumbai and Nashik. ''The drop in maximum temperature was more than 5.1 degree Celsius in Madhya Maharashtra. Similarly, the Konkan region and neighbouring Goa reported a drop in temperature between 3.1 to 5 degree Celsius on Monday, causing a chill in these areas, including Mumbai,'' an IMD official said.

Some places in the state's Vidarbha region also recorded a drop in maximum temperature between 1.6 to 3 degree Celsius, he said. According to an IMD report, while there was a drop in maximum temperature, many places in central Maharashtra and Vidarbha also recorded a rise in minimum temperature up to 5 degree Celsius above normal.

The Konkan region and Goa also recorded an increase in minimum temperature between 3.1 and 5 degree Celsius above normal, the IMD said.