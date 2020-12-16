Left Menu
Development News Edition

Temperature below freezing point in HP's Manali, Dalhousie

The weather remained dry in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, even as Manali, Dalhousie, Keylong and Kalpa in the state shivered at sub-zero temperatures, the Meteorological MeT Department here said on Wednesday. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, he added.The minimum temperature in Manali and Dalhousie was recorded at minus one degree Celsius each.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:07 IST
Temperature below freezing point in HP's Manali, Dalhousie

The weather remained dry in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, even as Manali, Dalhousie, Keylong and Kalpa in the state shivered at sub-zero temperatures, the Meteorological (MeT) Department here said on Wednesday. The minimum temperature decreased by one to two degrees Celsius in the state in the last 24 hours, the MeT Department said.

Keylong, the administrative centre of the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Manali and Dalhousie was recorded at minus one degree Celsius each. Kufri and Shimla recorded a low of 2 and 2.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, Singh added.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 19.8 degrees Celsius. The MeT centre has forecast dry weather for the state till December 22.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. SEC votes to relax requirements on companies' 'resource extraction' disclosure to foreign governments

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted to relax disclosure requirements on payments made by oil, gas and mining companies to foreign governments.The agencys 3-2 vote to adopt industry-friendly changes to its so-calle...

Complete admission process for MBBS by month-end: Lt Governor

Puducherry, Dec 16 PTI Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Wednesday directed the centralised admission committee CENTAC to complete theprocess of admission to the MBBS course by this month-end. The admission is to privately man...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Daily U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 3,000 for the third time in a week as the country expanded its vaccination program and the U.S. Congress progressed toward approving financial relief for the pandemic-stricken country.DEATHS AND INF...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9.30 pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.30 pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020