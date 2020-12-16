Temperature below freezing point in HP's Manali, Dalhousie

The weather remained dry in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, even as Manali, Dalhousie, Keylong and Kalpa in the state shivered at sub-zero temperatures, the Meteorological (MeT) Department here said on Wednesday. The minimum temperature decreased by one to two degrees Celsius in the state in the last 24 hours, the MeT Department said.

Keylong, the administrative centre of the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Manali and Dalhousie was recorded at minus one degree Celsius each. Kufri and Shimla recorded a low of 2 and 2.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, Singh added.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 19.8 degrees Celsius. The MeT centre has forecast dry weather for the state till December 22.