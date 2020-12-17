33,970 identified so far in Aurangabad for COVID-19 vaccine

The district administration is gearing up for the coronavirus vaccination programme and has so far prepared a database of nearly 34,000 health workers who will be inoculated on priority basis, an official said on Thursday. The district administration will complete the excercise of gathering database of all health workers by the year-end, Civil Surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni told PTI.

''The administration has so far gathered database of 33,970 health workers who are doing duties in hospitals, medical colleges, dental colleges and also in dispensaries in the district. ''The information collection work is still going on and is likely to be completed by December 31. Nearly 7,000 workers are likely to be added to the database by then,'' he said.

''We have issued letters to those who have not enrolled their names yet for the vaccination programme,'' the Civil Surgeon said. ''We have a team of 400 vaccinators and each one of them can vaccinate 100 people in a day. But we need to observe each one of the vaccinated person for nearly 30 minutes.

''Hence, to complete the vaccination of health workers in the district, it may take two to three days,'' Kulkarni said. ''The administration is working on cold chain management and arrangement of vans to carry vaccines to different facilities,'' he added.