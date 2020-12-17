Left Menu
Development News Edition

33,970 identified so far in Aurangabad for COVID-19 vaccine

The district administration is gearing up for the coronavirus vaccination programme and has so far prepared a database of nearly 34,000 health workers who will be inoculated on priority basis, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:05 IST
33,970 identified so far in Aurangabad for COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The district administration is gearing up for the coronavirus vaccination programme and has so far prepared a database of nearly 34,000 health workers who will be inoculated on priority basis, an official said on Thursday. The district administration will complete the excercise of gathering database of all health workers by the year-end, Civil Surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni told PTI.

''The administration has so far gathered database of 33,970 health workers who are doing duties in hospitals, medical colleges, dental colleges and also in dispensaries in the district. ''The information collection work is still going on and is likely to be completed by December 31. Nearly 7,000 workers are likely to be added to the database by then,'' he said.

''We have issued letters to those who have not enrolled their names yet for the vaccination programme,'' the Civil Surgeon said. ''We have a team of 400 vaccinators and each one of them can vaccinate 100 people in a day. But we need to observe each one of the vaccinated person for nearly 30 minutes.

''Hence, to complete the vaccination of health workers in the district, it may take two to three days,'' Kulkarni said. ''The administration is working on cold chain management and arrangement of vans to carry vaccines to different facilities,'' he added.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths, 714 fresh cases

Haryana on Thursday reported 17 more coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to 2,782, even as 714 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 2,55,728. According to the state health departments daily bulletin, the fatalities include...

Maoists, opposing road construction in Odisha's Malkangiri, kills contractor

A contractor, engaged in road construction in a remote area of Odishas Malkangiri district, was on Thursday hacked to death by Maoists who were opposed to the work, police said. Around 20 armed Maoists stormed the construction site near Dan...

Any possible port disruption will be short-lived, says UK's Gove

Any possible disruption at Britains ports after Britain ends its status quo transition period with the European Union and introduces new customs rules will be short-lived, British minister Michael Gove said on Thursday. Asked about a previo...

UK says chances of Brexit trade deal below 50%, despite EU optimism

Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Thursday that any deal on post-Brexit trade with the European Union would need parliamentary approval before Dec. 31, and put the chances of success at less than 50.His downbeat tone was in sharp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020