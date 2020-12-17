PCB launches e-waste mobile collection van in J-K

The Pollution Control Board (PCB) on Thursday launched an e-waste mobile collection van to create awareness among individual and bulk consumers regarding electronic and electrical waste which is one of the most serious environmental issues. Jammu and Kashmir PCB chairman Suresh Chugh flagged off the e-waste mobile collection van.

He also kick started a two-day awareness-cum-collection campaign to be carried out in main city areas (Greenbelt area and Bikram chowk on first day and Jammu University campus on second day). The JKPCB chairman appreciated the initiative taken by officials of the Board and expressed gratitude towards the Environmental Science Department, Jammu University, for joining hands with the PCB to conduct the awareness drive in an effective manner.

With a 6 per cent contribution of total e-waste generation in the world, India has emerged as the third largest contributor of e-waste globally, Chugh said. This, he added, makes it the most serious cause of concern from an environmental point of view. Chugh also highlighted that the presence of toxic elements like lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium, selenium, hexavalent chromium and flame retardants makes e-waste dismantling process a highly dangerous activity, poses serious health and environmental hazards.

Member Secretary, PCB, B M Sharma, noted that all electronic and electrical items such as computers, televisions, mobile phones on completion of their useful life are being discarded rapidly and contribute to the huge quantum of e-waste. ''The generation of this waste (e- waste) has grown manifold in the last two decades and will continue to accelerate at a fast pace'', he said. He requested the general public to ensure safe channelization of e-waste.