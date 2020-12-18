Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leopard kills woman in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

A 68-year-old woman was killed and another person injured in two leopard attacks in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, forest officials said on Friday. Another woman, Maya Devi 59, sustained injuries in a leopard attack in Agar village near Chandak hilltop in Pithoragarh forest range on Wednesday evening, Pant said.Maya Devi is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 18-12-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 15:09 IST
Leopard kills woman in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 68-year-old woman was killed and another person injured in two leopard attacks in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, forest officials said on Friday. Saruli Devi was attacked by a leopard in Kholigaon village of the Raisaipata area on Thursday evening while she was working in her onion field, Pithoragarh Forest Division SDO Navin Pant said.

The animal dragged her away into the bushes, and her body was recovered by villagers later, he said. Another woman, Maya Devi (59), sustained injuries in a leopard attack in Agar village near Chandak hilltop in Pithoragarh forest range on Wednesday evening, Pant said.

''Maya Devi is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. She was attacked by the big cat outside her home. She has received over 20 stitches,'' he said.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Focus only on resolving standoff with farmers: Gehlot to Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday asked the central government to focus on resolving its standoff with farmers over three farm laws and keep other issues on hold. He claimed that be it the judiciary or bureaucracy, all are fun...

Kangana Ranaut engages in action rehearsal for 'Dhaakad'

By sharing a glimpse of her training session from her upcoming film Dhaakad, actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday treated fans to an intriguing clip featuring the action rehearsals. The Queen actor took to Instagram and posted a short clip that s...

Don't believe in miracles, Madrid's maskless night owls warned

A long line of young people, many maskless and smoking, queue to enter a trendy Madrid bar in an evening scene common across the Spanish capitals bustling centre.Madrid, one of Europes worst COVID-19 hotspots at the start of the pandemic, h...

Some states say Pfizer vaccine allotments cut for next week

Several states say they have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, prompting worries about potential delays in shots for health care workers and long-term care reside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020