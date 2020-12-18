Leopard kills woman in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

A 68-year-old woman was killed and another person injured in two leopard attacks in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, forest officials said on Friday. Saruli Devi was attacked by a leopard in Kholigaon village of the Raisaipata area on Thursday evening while she was working in her onion field, Pithoragarh Forest Division SDO Navin Pant said.

The animal dragged her away into the bushes, and her body was recovered by villagers later, he said. Another woman, Maya Devi (59), sustained injuries in a leopard attack in Agar village near Chandak hilltop in Pithoragarh forest range on Wednesday evening, Pant said.

''Maya Devi is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. She was attacked by the big cat outside her home. She has received over 20 stitches,'' he said.