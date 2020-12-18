Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 4.5 cr people in India will be forced to migrate from homes by 2050 due to climate disasters

Over 4.5 crore people will be forced to migrate from their homes in India by 2050 due to climate disasters including floods, droughts and cyclones, three times more than the present figures, according to a new report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:14 IST
Over 4.5 cr people in India will be forced to migrate from homes by 2050 due to climate disasters
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 4.5 crore people will be forced to migrate from their homes in India by 2050 due to climate disasters including floods, droughts, and cyclones, three times more than the present figures, according to a new report. In 2020, the number of people displaced in India is 1.4 crore, it said. The report 'Costs of climate inaction: displacement and distress migration' assessed climate-fuelled displacement and migration across five South Asian countries -- Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka -- and calculates a devastating likelihood of over 6 crore people being homeless and displaced by 2050 in South Asia alone.

It is based on a study conducted by International agencies ActionAid International and Climate Action Network South Asia. Quoting figures, the report claimed that 4.5 crore from India will be forced to migrate from their homes by 2050 due to climate disasters.

''Political failure to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius as per the Paris agreement goal is already driving 18 million climate migrants from their homes in 2020,'' the report said. The report released on Friday estimates that climate migration will treble in South Asia alone, a region badly affected by climate disasters, including floods, droughts, typhoons, and cyclones.

The research was undertaken by Bryan Jones, one of the authors of the inaugural Groundswell Report on internal climate migration in 2018. The report called for strong leadership and ambition from developed countries to cut emissions and support for developing countries to adapt to climate change and recover from climate disasters. It recommended a holistic approach that places the onus on rich countries to provide support and urges developing countries to scale up efforts to protect people from climate impacts.

Harjeet Singh, Global Climate Lead at ActionAid, said, ''We are facing melting glaciers in Nepal, rising seas in India and Bangladesh, cyclones and inhospitable temperatures. Climate change is increasingly forcing people to flee their homes in search of safety and new means to provide for their families. ''Rich countries need to take greater responsibility to reduce their emissions and support South Asian countries in cutting emissions and dealing with climate impacts. The human cost of inaction is too high,'' he said.

The research reveals that in all five countries, women are left dealing with the negative fallout from climate migration. ''They are left behind to take care of household chores, agricultural activities, look after children and elderly and manage livestock. Women who migrate to urban settlements are often then forced to take up work in precarious settings where workers' rights violations are rife,'' it said. Sanjay Vashist, Director, Climate Action Network South Asia said, ''South Asia is geographically vulnerable to climate disasters and is regularly lashed with floods and cyclones, but poverty and environmental injustice are also determining factors in this climate migration crisis.

''South Asian leaders must join forces and prepare plans for the protection of displaced people. They must step up and invest in universal and effective social protection measures, resilience plans, and green infrastructure to respond to the climate crisis and help those who have been forced to move,'' he said.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL USDINR 72.81 74.31 72.75 74.46EURINR 88.61 91.59 88.54 91.77GBPINR 97.97 101....

Nigeria: Gov orders to shut school amid second COVID-19 wave in Osun state

With the emergence of the second wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Osun State Government has directed all the schools in the state to remain close, according to a report by Today Ng.In a statement signed by C. K. Olaniyan, the Director of Ed...

U.S. deaths from COVID top 3,000 for third straight day

U.S. deaths from COVID-19 topped 3,000 for a third straight day, with a record number of new infections on Thursday, just as the United States prepared to ship out nearly six million doses of a new vaccine upon its expected authorization on...

NGT asks MoEF for report on whether clearance needed for inland waterway projects in Ganga

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests MoEF to submit a report on the issue whether Environment Impact Assessment is necessary for inland waterway projects in Ganga river in the stretch from Varanas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020