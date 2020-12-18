Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sena has given Rs 1 Cr, Adityanath Rs 11 lakh for Ram temple's construction: Temple trust official

The Shiv Sena has given Rs one crore and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai said here on Friday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:02 IST
Sena has given Rs 1 Cr, Adityanath Rs 11 lakh for Ram temple's construction: Temple trust official
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Shiv Sena has given Rs one crore and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai said here on Friday. ''The Shiv Sena has given Rs one crore and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given Rs 11 lakh in his personal capacity for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya,'' he told a press conference here to elaborate on the ''Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan'' drive that will be run in the country from January 15 to February 27 next year.

The support of every Ram devotee from all over the country will be solicited for the grand temple to be built at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Rai said, adding that for this, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists will go from door to door, accompanied by venerated seers and others. Rai had earlier said in New Delhi that the temple will be built using domestic funds collected from the general public through a mass-contact programme as the trust does not have the required approvals for accepting donations from abroad.

He reiterated that photographs of the proposed new model of the temple will reach crores of households through this campaign. ''Voluntary donations from Ram bhakts will be accepted for which coupons of Rs 10, Rs 100 and Rs 1,000 will be made available,'' he said.

In order to maintain transparency in the financial dealings and transactions, the trust has printed four crore coupons of Rs 10 denomination, eight crore coupons of Rs 100 and 12 lakh coupons of Rs 1,000 denomination, Rai said. He further said no target has been fixed for collecting funds and no estimate has been made of the expenditure for the construction of the temple.

Rai said through this campaign, people will be made aware of the historical significance of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL USDINR 72.81 74.31 72.75 74.46EURINR 88.61 91.59 88.54 91.77GBPINR 97.97 101....

Nigeria: Gov orders to shut school amid second COVID-19 wave in Osun state

With the emergence of the second wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Osun State Government has directed all the schools in the state to remain close, according to a report by Today Ng.In a statement signed by C. K. Olaniyan, the Director of Ed...

U.S. deaths from COVID top 3,000 for third straight day

U.S. deaths from COVID-19 topped 3,000 for a third straight day, with a record number of new infections on Thursday, just as the United States prepared to ship out nearly six million doses of a new vaccine upon its expected authorization on...

NGT asks MoEF for report on whether clearance needed for inland waterway projects in Ganga

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests MoEF to submit a report on the issue whether Environment Impact Assessment is necessary for inland waterway projects in Ganga river in the stretch from Varanas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020