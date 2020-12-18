Maha: Fire breaks out at textile processing unit

A fire broke out at a textile processing unit in Dombivli MIDC in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday evening, an official said. Nobody was reported injured in the incident so far, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Santosh Kadam said.

''The blaze erupted at the unit around 5.50 pm. Four fire engines of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) were engaged in the firefighting operation,'' he said. The cause of the fire is yet to be known, the official said.