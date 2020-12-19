Emails: WHO was warned of fallout over yanked Italy report

An author of a withdrawn World Health Organization report into Italy's coronavirus response warned his bosses in May that people could die and the UN agency could suffer "catastrophic" reputational damage if it allowed political concerns to suppress the document, according to emails seen by The Associated Press. The comprehensive report examined how the Italian government and health system reacted after the country became the epicenter of the European outbreak in late February — with real-time data and case studies of what worked and what didn't aimed at helping other countries prepare as the virus spread.

The agency took it down a day after it was posted on its website, prompting the official who coordinated the work to appeal directly to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on May 28 and warn that the report's disappearance was undermining WHO's credibility. He cautioned that any further attempts at censorship would compromise the agency's independence and its relations with donor nations that funded the research. The handling of the report could cause a "scandal of huge proportion — in a delicate moment for the U.N. health agency with the forthcoming COVID-19 investigation," wrote Francesco Zambon, WHO's chief field coordinator for Italy and its regions during the pandemic.

WHO did not immediately respond to a request, sent late Friday, for comment on Zambon's email to headquarters. The report, written by Zambon and a team of WHO public health experts and consultants, was posted May 13 after it had received necessary approvals within the U.N. system, according to internal WHO documents seen by AP. The agency later said it was withdrawn because of "factual inaccuracies" that it has not detailed and denied that it received any pressure from the Italian government to remove it.

In the face of criticism that yanking the report deprived countries of data that could have helped them avoid Italy's fate, WHO said Monday that it has offered another "mechanism" to assess pandemic responses. But that wasn't rolled out until two months after the report was pulled. Concerns over the missing report have grown in recent weeks, fueling criticism of WHO's leadership of the global response to the pandemic that led the agency to agree to an independent probe of its performance.

The UN agency has been loath to publicly criticize countries that are top donors even when their policies could undermine public health. During the initial stages of the outbreak in January, for example, WHO officials were privately frustrated by the lack of information being shared by China, but publicly lauded the country for its transparency. As the pandemic gained pace in Europe, WHO scientists internally questioned Britain's policies — such as when it suggested it would pursue "herd immunity" — but publicly emphasized their support.

The missing report has cast a spotlight on preparedness in Italy, where Europe's deadliest outbreak unfolded. In the hard-hit province of Bergamo, prosecutors have seized on it as part of their investigation into what went wrong.