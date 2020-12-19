Uttarakhand: Remains of ancient structure found at Uttarkashi village

Idols and pillars which look like the remains of an ancient temple or palace have been found in a deserted village of Uttarkashi district, prompting residents of neighbouring areas to request the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey. The remains were found in a three square km area at Ramnagar village of Dunda block when digging was being done there in search of a water source, Block Pramukh Shailendra Kohli said.

Ramnagar village in Dunda block is located near the Dharasu-Yamunotri highway, about 50 km from the district headquarters. Pillars, idols and artefacts found during the digging resemble the remains of a palace or temple, Kohli said.

Villagers of Patara village have their temporary homes built generations ago in Ramnagar, which they deserted years ago due to a succession of unfortunate incidents, thinking it was a cursed land, Kohli said..