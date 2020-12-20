Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj govt to start 'Deendayal' clinics for urban poor: Dy CM

In a bid to to provide health service to the poor people near their residences in densely- populated urban areas, the Gujarat government will set up dedicated clinics in the cities and towns with the population of over one lakh, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Sunday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-12-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 18:15 IST
Guj govt to start 'Deendayal' clinics for urban poor: Dy CM
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to to provide health service to the poor people near their residences in densely- populated urban areas, the Gujarat government will set up dedicated clinics in the cities and towns with the population of over one lakh, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Sunday. The 'Deendayal' clinics will be started on priority in these areas. The state health department, municipal corporations and municipalities have been directed to shortlist such localities, he told reporters.

''In these clinics, MBBS or AYUSH doctors will treat OPD patients and give medicines free of cost between 4 pm and 6 pm every day,'' Patel said. ''Also, if a patient is diagnosed with a serious illness, he will be referred for speciality or super- speciality treatment as required, for which he can avail treatment for up to Rs 5 lakh under the state government's 'Ma Vatsalya Yojana' and 'PM Jan Aarogya Yojana','' Patel told reporters after visiting a site in Ahmedabad's Vadaj locality where such clinic will start soon.

Patel, who also holds the Health portfolio, said the government had made provisions in the annual Budget for setting up such clinics to provide healthcare to daily-wagers. New buildings will be constructed for these clinics or they will operate from primary schools and Anganwadi centers on a temporary basis, he said.

The 'Deendayal Yojana' is a permanent scheme of the state government which will help poor people get treatment near their houses, Patel said. He said these clinics are meant for patients who want to avail health check-ups near their houses and do not want to visit the Urban Health Centres (UHCs) or other hospitals unless referred by doctors at these clinics.

There are 74 such UHCs in Ahmedabad, he said. ''More than five 'Deendayal' clinics will be started in the locality at Ramdevnagar Tekra in Ahmedabad which has a population of around 30,000,'' he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Our investment plans in India on track, Indian economy has strength to bounce back: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, the worlds largest oil exporter, on Sunday said its investment plans in India are on track, noting that the Indian economy has the strength to recover from the adverse impact of the coronavirus crisis. In February last year, S...

No more 'Ma, Mati, Manush', TMC is a family party now: Amit Shah

In the concluding leg of his two-day tour of West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Trinamool Congress TMC Ma, Mati aur Manush slogan is non-existent now and it is limited to being a family party today. Mamata Banerj...

UP: CRPF jawan found hanging from tree in native village

A CRPF soldier was found hanging from a tree in a suspected case of suicide in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district on Sunday, police said. The soldier identified as Rajive had come on leave to his native village in Issopur Teel village for three...

J-K record 67.60% polling for panch, 47.56% for sarpanch bypolls

An estimated 67.60 per cent and 47.56 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the final phase of panch and sarpanch bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir, respectively, the state election commissioner said on Sunday. The 8th phase of panchayat by-pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020