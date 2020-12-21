Construction of Greefspan II, guaranteeing clean energy to 20,000 households completes in SA

South Africa's solar power plant in Douglas town, Greefspan II which is being developed by African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM), is ready for commissioning, according to a report by Construction Review. The solar power plant was reportedly under construction in Northern Cape Province for the last two years is completed.

The announcement was signed by the Spanish company, GRS Energy which undertook the project in collaboration with the South African company Umbono Energy Partners and the Spanish group TSK. GRS stated, "we have reached the preliminary and final stage for the commissioning of the Greefspan II solar photovoltaic plant and we are now ready to begin grid connection tests shortly after successful registration".

Installed with a capacity of 63.2 MWdc, the Geefspan II solar photovoltaic plant will produce clean energy of approx 50,000 MWh per year as estimated by the Alcobendas (Spain) based company. The company guaranteed a supply of clean energy for up to 20,000 South African households, avoiding an annual emission of 130,000 tons of CO2 in the atmosphere.

According to the managing director of GRS Energy South Africa, Dylan Tudor-Jones, the solar photovoltaic installation will contribute to Northern Cape's industrialization, creating jobs and renewable energy advancement in the country that "urgently needs new production capacity to avoid load shedding".

Developed by AIIM, dealing in private equity infrastructure funds in the long-run in institutional uncataloged equity in African infrastructure projects jointly with the Black Industrialists and the IDEAS fund, the project was reportedly awarded under 4th round of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement (REIPPP) Programme, by the government of South Africa.