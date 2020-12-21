Left Menu
Severe cold waves at isolated place in UP

Severe cold waves swept through isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, with Churk in Sonbhadra district being the coldest place in the state at 3.1 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological department said here on Monday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-12-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 17:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Severe cold waves swept through isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, with Churk in Sonbhadra district being the coldest place in the state at 3.1 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological department said here on Monday. ''The weather was dry over the state. Very dense fog conditions occurred at few places in east UP while severe cold waves prevailed at isolated places over east UP,'' it said.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Jhansi at 25.4 degrees Celsius while Churk was the coldest with 3.1 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has predicted cold to severe cold wave conditions at a few places over east UP. Cold wave conditions are also very likely at isolated places over west UP on Tuesday, it added.

