Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snowfall predicted in some parts of Kashmir valley over weekend

The weather remained dry across Kashmir on the second day of Chillai-Kalan -- the 40-day harshest winter period when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum, officials said.They said while the valley continued to reel under sub-zero night temperature, there was slight improvement in the mercury at a few places.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:08 IST
Snowfall predicted in some parts of Kashmir valley over weekend
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Cold conditions prevailed in Kashmir as the minimum temperature remained below the freezing point across the valley on Tuesday, even as the MET Office said the weather is likely to remain dry and cold till the weekend when a spell of light to moderate snowfall is possible at widespread places. The weather remained dry across Kashmir on the second day of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum, officials said.

They said while the valley continued to reel under sub-zero night temperature, there was slight improvement in the mercury at a few places. Srinagar — the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir — recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius – down from the previous night's minus 4 degrees Celsius, they said.

The mercury in Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir also went down from the previous night's low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius to settle at a low of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, the officials said. They said Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius – up from Monday's minus 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley – recorded the minimum of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in the north, registered a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius and Kokernag, in the south, minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, the officials said. 'Chillai-Kalan' is considered the harshest winter period in Kashmir as a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley The chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall, the officials said.

While 'Chillai-Kalan' will end on January 31, the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold). The MET Office has said except for light to moderate snowfall in some areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir, the weather is likely to remain dry and cold till December 26 forenoon.

"A spell of light to moderate snowfall at widespread places in the valley is likely from the evening of December 26 to the night of 27," the MET Office said.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Baloch rights activist cry foul behind mysterious death of Karima Baloch in Canada

A prominent Baloch political activist has alleged foul play behind the mysterious death of Karima Baloch, a young Baloch activist in Canada, saying the Baloch leaders and activists need protection as they are on the target of Pakistans secr...

Xiaomi Mi 10i, a rebrand of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G arriving in India on Jan 5

Xiaomi has started teasing the arrival of a new 108-megapixel smartphone for the Indian market. As tipped earlier, the upcoming phone could be the Mi 10i, a rebrand of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G which was recently launched in China.As seen in ...

In South Africa, child homicides show violence 'entrenched'

At night, Amanda Zitho worries her little boy is shivering and cold in his coffin and yearns to take him a blanket. She knows Wandis dead and gone and its senseless, but that doesnt stop the ache. Wandi was 5 when he was killed in April, al...

Ranveer Singh features in his record label IncInk's music video 'Aur Karo'

Actor Ranveer Singh, who runs a passion project - the independent music record label IncInk to support homegrown musical talents, released a new music video Aur Karo featuring Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire. The Gully Boy actor who also made a fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020