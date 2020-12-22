CREDAI seeks Govt intervention to control spiralling steel prices

The local chapter of CREDAI on Tuesday sought immediate intervention of the Centre to control spiralling steel prices, which it said was making construction projects unviable and would put a halt to activities. CREDAI President Surender Vittel alleged that steel manufacturers were taking undue advantage of the increase in demand and hiking the prices every month.

The prices of steel have increased unduly from Rs 40,000 per tonne at the beginning of this year to Rs.58,000 per tonne in December. This huge increase is due to the cartelisation by the steel manufacturers, Vittel said in a statement.

This and the increase in price of other raw materials would push up construction cost and place a huge burden on the home buying common man, the Confederation of Real Estate and Developers Association of India president said. The construction and real estate sector, which provide massive employment to over 40 million workers may be forced to shut down if this trend continues, he said, adding that the issue will be suitably taken up at the national level.

At a time when real estate developers are rebooting after the pandemic and when the market is about to revive, it is unfortunate that these high prices would push the sector back into the red, Vittel said.