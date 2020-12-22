Left Menu
Development News Edition

CREDAI seeks Govt intervention to control spiralling steel prices

This huge increase is due to the cartelisation by the steel manufacturers, Vittel said in a statement.This and the increase in price of other raw materials would push up construction cost and place a huge burden on the home buying common man, the Confederation of Real Estate and Developers Association of India president said.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:24 IST
CREDAI seeks Govt intervention to control spiralling steel prices
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The local chapter of CREDAI on Tuesday sought immediate intervention of the Centre to control spiralling steel prices, which it said was making construction projects unviable and would put a halt to activities. CREDAI President Surender Vittel alleged that steel manufacturers were taking undue advantage of the increase in demand and hiking the prices every month.

The prices of steel have increased unduly from Rs 40,000 per tonne at the beginning of this year to Rs.58,000 per tonne in December. This huge increase is due to the cartelisation by the steel manufacturers, Vittel said in a statement.

This and the increase in price of other raw materials would push up construction cost and place a huge burden on the home buying common man, the Confederation of Real Estate and Developers Association of India president said. The construction and real estate sector, which provide massive employment to over 40 million workers may be forced to shut down if this trend continues, he said, adding that the issue will be suitably taken up at the national level.

At a time when real estate developers are rebooting after the pandemic and when the market is about to revive, it is unfortunate that these high prices would push the sector back into the red, Vittel said.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal ahead of other states on all development indices: CM Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal ahead of other states on all development indices CM Mamata Banerjee....

U.S. issues additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials

The United States on Monday imposed additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses, taking further action against China in the final month of U.S. President Donald Trumps term. China said it would retalia...

Android 11 coming to Motorola phones: Here's full list of eligible devices

Motorola has released the list of all eligible smartphones that will be getting the Android 11 OS update soon. The latest iteration of the Android operating system brings a host of new features including easier ways to manage conversations,...

Political killings have decreased in Bengal over last 10 years under TMC rule: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Political killings have decreased in Bengal over last 10 years under TMC rule CM Mamata Banerjee....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020