Normal life hit in severe cold in interior Odisha

Normal life in interior Odisha was severely hit on Tuesday as the mercury level plummeted to 4 degrees celsius at Phulbani in Kandhamal district making it the coldest place in the state. The weather office has warned continuation of the cold wave to severe cold wave in five districts during the next 24 hours.

Minimum temperatures observed no large change at most places over the districts of Odisha. Almost all places experienced temperature below normal, the IMD said the condition is likely to prevail till December 24. This apart, shallow to moderate fog has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri and Nayagarh of south Odisha.

The Regional Meteorological Centre said in a bulletin that the five districts affected by severe cold conditions are Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda. While severe cold wave conditions prevailed at one or two places over the district of Angul of north interior Odisha and cold wave conditions also prevailed at one or two places in the districts of Sundegarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Koraput in the interior parts of the state.

The night temperature in 13 places in the state dropped below 10 degree Celsius. The Met office said Phulbani recorded 4 degrees celsius, followed by Daringbadi at 5.5 degrees, Angul 6 degrees, Koraput 6.6 degrees, Bhawanipatna 7.2, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh 7.5, Baripada 8.5, Balangir 8.8, Keonjhar and Titlagarh 9, Sonepur 9.2, and Boudh 9.5 degrees celsius.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack registered minimum temperatures of 11.7 and 10.5 degrees celsius respectively, it said. The highest maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri and the lowest minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha, the bulletin said.

There is no large change in minimum temperature (night temperature) over the districts of Odisha during the next 3-4 days, and it will be below normal by 3-4 degrees Celsius over the districts of coastal Odisha, the weather office said. On the impact of the continuing cold wave, the IMD said that there is an increased likelihood of various illnesses like runny/stuffy nose or nosebleed, which usually sets in or get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold.

Livestock too may be affected due to prolonged exposure to cold. The IMD also suggested that people stay indoors during the night in view of the cold conditions, make arrangements to keep livestock in shaded or indoor areas, avoid movement at night specially in two-wheelers or open cars and take safety measures while using heating devices.

There is no large change in minimum temperature (Night Temperature) over the districts of Odisha during next 3-4 days, and it will be below normal by 3-4 degrees Celsius over the districts of Coastal Odisha, the IMD said. Keeping in view the IMD forecast, the special relief commissioner (SRC) P K Jena in a letter to all the district collectors and commissioners of municipal corporations said that necessary public awareness campaigns be conducted on dos and donts to protect the people and livestock from the prevailing cold wave.

All collectors are required to ensure that immediate arrangement is made for the opening of school buildings, community buildings and other available buildings for use as shelter during the night by homeless and needy people, the SRC added.