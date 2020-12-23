Left Menu
DDA approves launching of new housing scheme in 2021 with nearly 1,200 flats

The highest decision-making body of the DDA on Wednesday gave its nod to the new online housing scheme of the urban body that is planned to be launched next year, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 22:26 IST
DDA approves launching of new housing scheme in 2021 with nearly 1,200 flats
Representative image

The highest decision-making body of the DDA on Wednesday gave its nod to the new online housing scheme of the urban body that is planned to be launched next year, officials said. About 1,210 flats will be on offer under the scheme for various category of flats at locations such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri and Vasant Kunj, they said.

The scheme will be completely online through newly-developed AWAAS software of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) from processing of application to possession of flats, a senior official said. The decision was taken during an online meeting of the authority, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor and DDA Chairman Anil Baijal on Tuesday.

''The new year will bring good news for the home buyers as the authority has approved launching of the DDA Online Housing Scheme 2021,'' the DDA said in a statement. The applicant will have to visit the DDA only for the purpose of execution deed. It was further decided ''not to have Preferential Location Charges for DDA flats'', as decided earlier, it said.

''The DDA has approved for placing the residential plots for group housing to e-auction which previously was being allotted to registered cooperative housing societies on the recommendation of RCS,'' it added. This will enable individuals (body of persons, firms, or companies), private developers to participate in a competitive manner resulting in good quality of residential flats.

In addition, 15 per cent EWS component as per provisions of Master Plan of Delhi 2021 is mandatory to be provided for people of EWS category or community service personnel in line with the government of India's initiative of Housing for All, the statement said. The meeting was also attended by DDA Vice Chairman Anurag Jain, and other members of the Authority, including Vijender Gupta, Somnath Bharti, O P Sharma and Dilip Kumar Pandey, the urban body said.

