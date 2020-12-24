First stretch of Delhi-Meerut RRTS expected to be completed in 2023: Official
The first 17 kilometre stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System RRTS would be completed and opened for public in 2023, an official said on Wednesday. There would be 22 stations from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Meeruts Modipuram on the 82-km-long rail corridor.PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-12-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 00:24 IST
The first 17 kilometre stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) would be completed and opened for public in 2023, an official said on Wednesday. The construction work between Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai in Uttar Pradesh is in full swing with civil construction work on the 33 kilometre section also in progress, said Chief Public Relations Officer Puneet Vats.
The 33 km section from Duhai to Shatabdi Nagar in Meerut and Modipuram would be completed in 2025. There would be 22 stations from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Meerut's Modipuram on the 82-km-long rail corridor. The civil construction started within three months of the foundation stone being laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March, 2019 that is going on schedule.
