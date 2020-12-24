Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 months after hurricanes, Louisiana residents still hurting

Hurricane Laura roared ashore in southwestern Louisiana on Aug 27 as a Category 4 storm just south of Lake Charles. Delta also ripped off the tarps that had gone up on roofs after Laura.According to Louisiana government figures, nearly 47,000 homes were damaged by Hurricane Laura, with about 16,000 of those in need of major repairs.

PTI | Lakecharles | Updated: 24-12-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 13:31 IST
2 months after hurricanes, Louisiana residents still hurting
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

As southwest Louisiana recovers from the back-to-back hurricanes that hammered the region this year, signs of progress compete with lingering evidence of mass destruction. The fallen trees that carpeted neighborhoods have mostly been chopped up and hauled away, but the roofs they devoured are still covered in blue tarps. Piles of debris still line the roads.

Brandy Monticello is thankful for the progress. She and her wife no longer have to go to the Civic Center just to get basics like drinking water or ice. But during her daily 45-minute commute from the trailer the family is living into the hospital where she works as a respiratory therapist, she sees how much still needs to be done. Every day, another house demolished. So many tarps on those still standing. "It's almost overwhelming by the time you get home,'' she said. "You do have to cry every once in a while just to let some emotions out." In a year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, a deeply divisive election, and a national reckoning on race, some worry that the hurricanes and their destruction have not gotten the kind of attention that normally leads to an outpouring of support.

Aid efforts after Laura and Delta have only garnered about 25 percent of the volunteers and donations as other storms affecting the region, such as 2005′s Hurricane Rita, said Denise Durel, president and CEO of the United Way of Southwest Louisiana. Hurricane Laura roared ashore in southwestern Louisiana on Aug 27 as a Category 4 storm just south of Lake Charles. On October 9, recovering residents watched as Category 2 Delta swept in just a few miles away. What didn't get scoured by Laura's winds was swamped by Delta's rains. Delta also ripped off the tarps that had gone up on roofs after Laura.

According to Louisiana government figures, nearly 47,000 homes were damaged by Hurricane Laura, with about 16,000 of those in need of major repairs. The bulk of those homes are in Calcasieu Parish, home to the state's fifth-largest city, Lake Charles, with 80,000 residents. In the less-populated Cameron Parish on the Gulf of Mexico, many homes were simply erased by Laura. Initial estimates from disaster modeling firm Karen Clark & Co. put the combined insured US losses from Laura and Delta at nearly USD 10 billion.

"The first one was a big blow. The second one just was an insult," Monticello said. In the early weeks after the first hurricane, she, her spouse, and three sons lived all together in the living room. They realized just how damaged the house was when Delta arrived and water started streaming in.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

Media tycoon and Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner -- who was charged under the draconian National Security Law -- has been granted bail and allowed to return to his home. He was taken to custody almost three weeks ago.According to Al Jaze...

L&T prints 3D ground plus one building in India

Larsen Toubro Construction on Thursday said it has successfully 3D printed a ground plus one building, claiming it to be the first in India. The company has 3D printed the building of 700 square feet built-up area at its Kanchipuram facili...

Court orders release of man charged in Daniel Pearl killing

Pakistans Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered the man charged in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl freed, his defence lawyer saidThe courts order overturns a Supreme Court decision in September that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheik...

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish

Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, swerving away from a chaotic finale to a Brexit split that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of World War Two.W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020