UK agreed 'reasonable' compromise on fish - PM Johnson

Britain agreed a "reasonable" five-and-half-year transition period with the European Union over fisheries, longer than the three years it wanted but shorter than the 14 years the EU had originally asked for, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 22:03 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

Britain agreed a "reasonable" five-and-half-year transition period with the European Union over fisheries, longer than the three years it wanted but shorter than the 14 years the EU had originally asked for, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. "We will be an independent coastal state with full control of our waters, with the UK share of fish in our waters rising substantially from roughly half today to closer to two thirds in five and a half years' time," he told a news conference on Thursday.

"We wanted three years, we've ended up with five years. I think that was a reasonable transition period." The British fishing industry would receive a multi-million pound programme to modernise their fleets and fish processing, he said.

