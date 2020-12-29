Left Menu
Development News Edition

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Zagreb, Croatia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck a town in Croatia on Tuesday and video footage showed people being rescued from rubble. The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said the quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles). The N1 news channel reported that the epicentre was in the town of Petrinja, 50 kilometers from Croatia's capital Zagreb.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 17:28 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Zagreb, Croatia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck a town in Croatia on Tuesday and video footage showed people being rescued from rubble.

The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said the quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles). The N1 news channel reported that the epicentre was in the town of Petrinja, 50 kilometers from Croatia's capital Zagreb. It showed footage of rescuers there pulling out a man and a child from debris. Both were alive.

Other footage showed a house with a roof caved in. The reporter said she did not know if anyone was inside. There was no further information available on casualties.

The quake could be felt in the capital Zagreb, where people rushed to the streets. On Monday a magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia, also near Petrinja. In March, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit Zagreb causing one death and injuring 27 people.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Agritech startup Gramophone raises Rs 25 cr from investors for growth

Agri-tech startup Gramophone on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 25 crore from investors, including Siana Capital, and will use the funds for customer acquisition and strengthen its platform. The Indore-based firm in a statement said that it h...

HC adjourns plea over lawyer's fees paid by BMC in Kangana case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on a plea challenging the fees paid by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC to a senior lawyer in the Kangana Ranaut bungalow demolition case. The court questioned why the petitio...

EU criticises China for jailing citizen-journalist who reported on COVID

The European Union on Tuesday criticised the jailing of a citizen-journalist in China who reported on the early outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic from Wuhan. A Chinese court handed down a four-year jail term on Monday to Zhang Zhan, who ...

Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination drive successfully conducted in 4 states: Health Ministry

A two-day dry run to assess the readiness of the mechanism laid out for the COVID-19 immunisation drive, which is expected to begin soon, was successfully conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Assam, the Union Health Ministry sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020