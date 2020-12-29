Weather remains dry in UP, foggy conditions at isolated places

The weather remained dry in Uttar Pradesh with shallow to moderate fog recorded at isolated places in the past 24 hours, the meteorological office said on Tuesday. The Met office here said day temperatures fell appreciably over Kanpur, Moradabad and Agra divisions but there were no large changes in the remaining divisions of the state.

They were appreciably below normal in Prayagraj division, below normal in Kanpur division and normal in the remaining divisions of UP. The lowest temperature in the state at 4.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bareilly while the highest temperature at 26 degrees Celsius was recorded at Prayagraj.

The department forecast that weather will most likely remain dry on Wednesday and warned that dense fog was very likely to occur at isolated places.