Five flights operated, 14 cancelled as fog reduces visibility at Jammu airport

The Jammu airport operated just five flights on Wednesday, while 14 others to and from it were cancelled, as a dense fog cover enveloped the region for a second consecutive day, officials said here. Jammu Airport Director Pravat Ranjan Beuria said flight operations resumed around 3 pm after visibility improved, allowing five arrivals with 571 passengers and their departure with 525 passengers.

Rest of the 14 flights got cancelled due to the ''poor visibility'' caused by the foggy conditions, he said. This was the second day that the flight operations at the Jammu airport have been hit by poor visibility. As many as 17 flights were cancelled Tuesday and just one could land.

Talking about the visibility on Wednesday, Beuria told PTI, ''It was just 600 metres at 1 pm from zero in the morning, thus not allowing the start of flight operations.'' A dense fog returned to Jammu city amid a drop in the night temperature which settled at 2.9 degrees Celsius, 4.5 notches below normal during this part of the season. However, the sun came out around noon and provided some relief from the bone-chilling cold and improvement in the visibility in some areas.

Bhaderwah in Doda district, which experienced heavy snowfall last week, was the coldest recorded place in Jammu region with a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, a spokesman of the MET department said. He said Batote in Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway also recorded subzero night temperature at minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, while Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, was reeling under a minimum of 3.8 degrees Celsius.

The shrine atop Trikuta hills and adjoining areas also experienced the first snowfall of the season on the weekend. The maximum temperature improved by two notches in Jammu to settle at 14.6 degrees Celsius, which is 4.4 degrees below normal during this part of the season, the spokesman said.