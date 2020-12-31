Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's average minimum temp in December second-lowest in 15 years: IMD

A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or lower and at least 4.5 notches below normal.According to Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMDs regional forecasting centre, clear skies over Delhi-NCR, multiple western disturbances affecting the Himalayan region and the global impact of La Nina were the major reasons behind such low minimum temperatures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 15:18 IST
Delhi's average minimum temp in December second-lowest in 15 years: IMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The average minimum temperature in Delhi in December was the second-lowest in 15 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Data released by the IMD on Thursday showed that the mean minimum temperature (MMT) this December was 7.1 degrees Celsius. It was 7.6 degrees Celsius last year.

The MMT for December in Delhi dipped below 7 degrees Celsius only once in the last 15 years, in 2018 when it was 6.7 degrees Celsius, it stated. The average MMT for December was 6 degrees Celsius in 2005 and 5.9 degrees Celsius in 1996, according to the IMD data.

Delhi also recorded eight cold wave days this December. It had recorded an equal number of cold wave days in December 2018. The city had recorded nine cold wave days in 1965, the maximum so far, the IMD said.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or lower and at least 4.5 notches below normal.

According to Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, clear skies over Delhi-NCR, multiple western disturbances affecting the Himalayan region and the global impact of La Nina were the major reasons behind such low minimum temperatures. Delhi recorded ''near-normal'' minimum temperatures till December 12 as a result of clouds and rainfall in the plains under the influence of western disturbances affecting the region, he said.

Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground. ''After December 12, western disturbances mostly affected the western Himalayan region, leading to significant snowfall and rain over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh,'' Srivastava said.

After the wind system withdraws, cold north-westerly winds blow from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh to Delhi-NCR, bringing the minimum temperature down, he said. ''Uplifted fog'' over Punjab and Haryana made the winds even colder, he added.

''Besides, the sky over Delhi-NCR remained clear on most days. The global factor of La Nina further contributed to the fall in temperatures,'' Srivastava said. La Niña is characterised by below-normal sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean near the equator, a result of shifting wind patterns in the atmosphere.

It means colder-than-normal winter across the Northern Hemisphere and warmer-than-average temperatures in the Southern Hemisphere.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus to hold referendum on constitutional changes, says Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday the country would hold referendum on constitutional changes, the Belta state news agency reported.Lukashenko, who has faced weekly protests since claiming victory in an Aug. 9 elect...

Nigeria: Lagos State Government denies news of 'fine imposed on curfew violators'

Turning away the news of fines imposed on curfew violators the Lagos State Government has denied such fines, according to a report by Nairametrics. The online media earlier this week reported that Gbenga Omotosho, the state Commissioner for...

Kohli and Smith are the best, very fortunate to play against them: Williamson

After displacing Virat Kohli and Steve Smith to reach the number one spot in the ICC Mens Test Rankings for batsmen, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Thursday said he was just trying to do the best for his side which reflected in the ...

CCI approves acquisition by TPG of 8% of equity shareholding of API Holdings

The Competition Commission of India CCI approves acquisition by TPG Growth V SF Markets Pte. Ltd. TPGAcquirer of 8 approx. of the equity shareholding of API Holdings Private Limited APITarget under Section 311 of the Competition Act, 2002, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020