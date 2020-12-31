Ram temple will make Ayodhya world's cultural capital: Seer

The upcoming temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya will connect all his devotees and help the Uttar Pradesh town emerge as the cultural capital of the world, said the treasurer of the trust overseeing the project on Thursday. A nationwide public campaign to collect funds for the temple will be launched on January 15, said Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, treasurer, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The aim behind the campaign is to reach out to 11 crore households in four lakh villages across the country, said the seer at a press conference here. Giriji Maharaj said during the donation drive, coupons worth Rs 1,000, Rs 100 and Rs 10 will be used and collected funds will be immediately deposited into the designated bank account of the trust.

''Our aim is to make Ayodhya the cultural capital of the world after the completion of the Ram temple by connecting the devotees of Lord Ram from India, Asia and the world,'' said he. ''We aim to reach out to 11 crore households in four lakh villages in the country during the special mass contact drive,'' Giriji Maharaj said.

''Voluntary donations from Rambhakts will be accepted for which coupons of Rs 10, Rs 100 and Rs 1,000 will be made available,'' he said. Addressing a press conference in Nagpur on December 28, the trust's treasurer had said the construction of the Ram Temple complex, including the main structure, is estimated to cost around Rs 1,100 crore and is expected to be completed in three-and-a-half years.