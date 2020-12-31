Left Menu
Development News Edition

Legendary Army mountaineer passes away

Colonel retd Narendra Kumar, a legendary mountaineer who had spotted Pakistani activities around the Siachen glacier in 1984 that helped India secure it subsequently, died on Thursday at the Armys Research and Referral hospital. Colonel Narendra Bull Kumar passed away today leaving behind a saga of utmost dedication, courage and bravery, the Army said in a tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 23:47 IST
Legendary Army mountaineer passes away

Colonel (retd) Narendra Kumar, a legendary mountaineer who had spotted Pakistani activities around the Siachen glacier in 1984 that helped India secure it subsequently, died on Thursday at the Army’s Research and Referral hospital. He was 87. India had launched 'Operation Meghdoot' in April 1984 to gain total control of the strategically-located glacier as well as nearby passes following Col Kumar's ground report about Pakistani activities. An alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Col (retd) Kumar, popularly known as ‘Bull’ Kumar, was regarded as one of the finest mountaineers of the country. Officials said he died of age-related complications. ''IndianArmy pays homage to Col Narendra ‘Bull’ KumarThe Soldier Mountaineer who will continue to inspire generations. Colonel Narendra ‘Bull’ Kumar passed away today leaving behind a saga of utmost dedication, courage and bravery,'' the Army said in a tweet. Former Chief of Army Staff Gen VP Malik and many veterans paid glowing tributes to Col (retd) Kumar. ''First to report on Pakistani mischief in Siachen sending patrol and mountaineering expeditions to the Glacier area. India was thus able pre-empt Pakistani attempt to occupy Saltoro Range ....Salute!,'' he tweeted. Air Vice Marshal (retd) Manmohan Bahadur described Kumar as a ''legend''. ''Absolute LEGEND! The one who raised the red flag on Pak's evil designs on #Siachen Glacier. Was privileged 2bassociated with Col Kumar's FIRST expedition to the glacier in1978. We took out a casualty from the most important post, bang in the middle, aptly named KUMAR,'' he tweeted. Kumar was cremated at the Army's Brar Square.

TRENDING

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

New research may explain severe virus attacks on lungs

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

FOCUS-Local funding crisis threatens U.S. vaccine rollout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's foreign minister says Trump trying to fabricate pretext to attack Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of attempting to fabricate a pretext to attack Iran and said Tehran would defend itself forcefully.Separately, a military adviser to Irans supreme...

France's Macron says post-Brexit Britain remains our friend

Britain will remain a close ally of France after it finalises it divorce from the European Union, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.The United Kingdom remains our neighbour, and also our friend and ally, Macron said in his N...

Suvendu's brother hints at joining BJP

Following his removal as the chairman of the board of administrators of Contai Municipality in Purba Medinipur district, Trinamool Congress leader Soumendu Adhikari on Thursday hinted that he would join the BJP following the footsteps of hi...

Into the Brexit unknown, a divided United Kingdom goes it alone

The United Kingdom exits the European Unions orbit on Thursday, turning its back on a tempestuous 48-year liaison with the European project for an uncertain post-Brexit future in its most significant geopolitical shift since the loss of emp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020