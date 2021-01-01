Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 pc stamp duty waiver helped Maha's revenue grow by Rs 367 cr

In four months, the registration of documents rose by 4.11 lakh, or 48.73 per cent, giving the state exchequer higher revenue of Rs 367.73 crore, a rise of 3.97 per cent, he added.The number of documents registered during these four months was 12,56,224, up from 8,44,636 in the September- December period in 2019, an increase of 4,11,588 documents, Thorat said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 17:21 IST
3 pc stamp duty waiver helped Maha's revenue grow by Rs 367 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government's revenue from registration of documents rose by Rs 367 crore due to a three per cent waiver in stamp duty between September and December 2020, a state minister said on Friday. Talking to PTI, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said the stamp duty waiver scheme, introduced in September for four months till December 31, was aimed at reviving the construction and real estate sectors, which were in trouble due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and resultant economic downturn.

''The stamp duty was six per cent in urban areas and five per cent in rural areas, both of which were brought down by three per cent,'' he said. ''In four months, the registration of documents rose by 4.11 lakh, or 48.73 per cent, giving the state exchequer higher revenue of Rs 367.73 crore, a rise of 3.97 per cent,'' he added.

The number of documents registered during these four months was 12,56,224, up from 8,44,636 in the September- December period in 2019, an increase of 4,11,588 documents, Thorat said. ''The revenue generated rose from Rs 9,254.9 crore in this period last year to Rs 9,622.63 crore in September- December this year,'' the minister said.

''There was a rise in the number of registration of documents by 4,11,588 and increase in revenue by Rs 367.73 crore. The rise in number of documents was 48.73 per cent, and the revenue rise was 3.97 per cent,'' he said.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India calls for urgent assistance for 39 Indian sailors on board two ships in Chinese waters

India on Friday called for urgent, practical and time-bound assistance to 39 stranded Indian sailors on board two ships in Chinese waters considering the grave humanitarian situation developing in the vessels. Ministry of External Affairs M...

Visva Bharati stopped from building wall along crucial road

The administration in West Bengals Birbhum district on Friday issued an order, asking Visva Bharati authorities to immediately stop the construction of a wall along a road - which connects the twin towns of Santiniketan and Sriniketan. Dist...

N Suresh Krishnan ceases to be MCFL managing director

Mangalore Chemicals Fertilisers Ltd MCFL on Friday said N Suresh Krishnan has ceased to be the managing director of the company from January 1st as his tenure of five years has been completedIn a regulatory filing, MCFL said Krishnan has c...

CIL's coal supply to consuming sectors grows 9 pc to 154.6 MT

State-owned Coal India Ltd CIL on Friday said the supply of coal to the consuming sectors rose 9.2 per cent to 154.6 million tonnes MT in the third quarter of the current financial year. The company had supplied 141.6 MT of dry fuel in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021