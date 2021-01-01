Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visva Bharati stopped from building wall along crucial road

The administration in West Bengals Birbhum district on Friday issued an order, asking Visva Bharati authorities to immediately stop the construction of a wall along a road - which connects the twin towns of Santiniketan and Sriniketan.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-01-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 17:34 IST
Visva Bharati stopped from building wall along crucial road
Representative image

The administration in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Friday issued an order, asking Visva Bharati authorities to immediately stop the construction of a wall along a road - which connects the twin towns of Santiniketan and Sriniketan. District Magistrate Vijay Bharti, who inspected the area on Thursday, said the wall, if built, could hinder people's movement along the route.

Local had long been using the route, and no restriction can be imposed all of a sudden, he said, adding that problems need to be solved amicably through discussions. Visva-Bharati authorities, however, refused to comment on the matter.

The administration has also taken over another road -- connecting Upasana Griho to Kalisayar More -- from Visva- Bharati, which was inaugurated in 2017. Several heritage buildings, including the Rabindra Bhavan museum, and monumental sculptures -- the ones built by artist Ramkinkar Baij -- dot the 2.9-km road.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during her recent visit to Bolpur, had said that the Public Works Department would take back the possession of the road from the varsity. Authorities of the central university had recently drawn the ire of Banerjee, after media reports suggested that vice chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty accused Nobel laureate Amartya Sen of illegally occupying land.

Last year, the state had locked horns with Visva- Bharati officials over erection of a wall around the Poush Mela ground, in the vicinity of the varsity campus..

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India calls for urgent assistance for 39 Indian sailors on board two ships in Chinese waters

India on Friday called for urgent, practical and time-bound assistance to 39 stranded Indian sailors on board two ships in Chinese waters considering the grave humanitarian situation developing in the vessels. Ministry of External Affairs M...

Visva Bharati stopped from building wall along crucial road

The administration in West Bengals Birbhum district on Friday issued an order, asking Visva Bharati authorities to immediately stop the construction of a wall along a road - which connects the twin towns of Santiniketan and Sriniketan. Dist...

N Suresh Krishnan ceases to be MCFL managing director

Mangalore Chemicals Fertilisers Ltd MCFL on Friday said N Suresh Krishnan has ceased to be the managing director of the company from January 1st as his tenure of five years has been completedIn a regulatory filing, MCFL said Krishnan has c...

CIL's coal supply to consuming sectors grows 9 pc to 154.6 MT

State-owned Coal India Ltd CIL on Friday said the supply of coal to the consuming sectors rose 9.2 per cent to 154.6 million tonnes MT in the third quarter of the current financial year. The company had supplied 141.6 MT of dry fuel in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021