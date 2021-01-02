Cold wave, dense fog in parts of UP

Left Menu
Sultanpur recorded a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius, Banda 5 degrees Celsius, Barabanki 4 degrees Celsius and Muzaffarnagar 3.8 degrees Celsius.Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over the eastern part of the state on Sunday, the weather department said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-01-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 17:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the Meteorological Department here said. Very dense fog occurred at isolated places over western UP and shallow to moderate fog occurred at isolated places over the eastern part of the state, it said.

The weather remained dry over the state, the MeT Department said. Bareilly was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 3.7 degrees Celsius.

State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius. Sultanpur recorded a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius, Banda 5 degrees Celsius, Barabanki 4 degrees Celsius and Muzaffarnagar 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over the eastern part of the state on Sunday, the weather department said. Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur in the morning at isolated places on Monday and Tuesday, it said.

