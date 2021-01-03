Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bed-ridden for 15 years, 65-year-old from J-K bags 'best house construction' award under PMAY

The scheme came as a blessing in disguise for my family as today we are living in our own pucca house and also have been awarded for the best construction by the prime minister himself, the villager said.His 24-year-old son Nadeem Latief, who recently completed his post graduation in history, also joined his father at Doda during the video conference and felt elated while his fathers name was being announced for the best construction award.

PTI | Bhadarwah | Updated: 03-01-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 11:23 IST
Bed-ridden for 15 years, 65-year-old from J-K bags 'best house construction' award under PMAY
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Bed-ridden for the last 15 years, a 65-year-old man from Bhadarwah in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district was among three residents of the Union Territory who recently received the 'best construction award' under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Abdul Latief Ganai expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said ''the scheme came as a blessing in disguise for his family''.

Modi and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri awarded the 'best construction award' under PMAY to Ganai through video conferencing on Friday. The awardee was joined by Doda Deputy Commissioner Sagar Dattaray Doifode, Bhadarwah Municipal Committee Executive Officer Yusaf-Ul-Umar and other officials at the mini secretariat in Doda.

During the video conference, Modi talked about the scheme that started in June 2015 and the number of beneficiaries from poor and middle-class families. Out of total 88 beneficiaries selected for the best construction award from the country, three belonged to Jammu and Kashmir -- one each from Samba, Ramgarh and Bhadarwah. ''Due to my prolonged illness, I had to sell everything I had and lived in one room with my wife and two sons but the scheme came as a big relief to my family,'' Ganai told PTI.

Hailing from Ward 10 of Tharra Mohalla locality of Bhadarwah town, Ganai used to work at a small cloth shop but a severe slip disc left him bed ridden for 15 years and bankrupt. ''The scheme came as a blessing in disguise for my family as today we are living in our own pucca house and also have been awarded for the best construction by the prime minister himself,'' the villager said.

His 24-year-old son Nadeem Latief, who recently completed his post graduation in history, also joined his father at Doda during the video conference and felt elated while his father's name was being announced for the best construction award. ''We have seen very difficult times as for years me and my brother used to spend nights with our cousins or at a friend's place as we have only one room, but now we have our own roof for which we are thankful to the prime minister,'' Nadeem said.

The executive officer of Bhadarwah municipal committee appreciated the efforts of the Ganai family and said they constructed the house as per guidelines and ''now they have been awarded for their honesty and dedication which is a matter of pride for us as well''. ''I hope all the beneficiaries will get inspiration from Ganai as in Bhadarwah town a total of 330 homes have been sanctioned under PMAY Urban, out of which 200 are under construction and 47 have been already completed,'' Yusaf-Ul-Umar said.

Under the Economically weaker Sections (EWS) scheme, each beneficiary is given Rs 1.66 lakh to build his or her house.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong leaders raise concern over grant of permission for restricted use of COVID-19 vaccine

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday raised concerns over Indias drugs regulator granting permission for restricted use of Bharat Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine and asked the government to explain why mandatory protocols and verificatio...

Approval for vaccines accelerates India's journey to be COVID-free, says Modi

Hailing the approval given to two coronavirus vaccines as a decisive turning point in the spirited fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that this will accelerate the process for India to become a COVID-fre...

Automakers firm up growth plans for 2021 with cautious optimism

With 2020 finally over, several leading automakers are now looking to carry on with their plans in 2021 even as several challenges like supply chain issues still continue to impact the market. While Kia Motors is looking to ramp up producti...

I have been patient for good roles: Manav Kaul

Actor Manav Kaul says he always takes a year-long break before starting a new project as he believes right opportunities come to those who are extremely patient. The 44-year-old actor first rose to fame with his turn as a right-wing politic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021