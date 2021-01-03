Left Menu
Tourist from J-K dies after being trapped in snowfall in Uttrakhand

Meanwhile, several high altitude areas in Garhwal and Kumaon regions of Uttarakhand including Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Auli and Munsyari received snowfall Lower areas received intermittent rain and were swept by icy cold winds, the meteorological department said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-01-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 21:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: IANS

A tourist from Jammu and Kashmir was killed after getting caught in snowfall during trekking near Garsu Top in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Sunday. The upper reaches of the hills of Kumaon and Garhwal regions in the state received fresh snowfall on Sunday.

The 22-year-old tourist was killed after getting caught in snowfall on a trek to Garsu Top beyond the ski resort of Auli in Chamoli district, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) here said. He was there along with four friends from Noida where he studied, it said.

Udayut Sharma got separated from his group of friends as a heavy snowfall occurred at Garsu Top. His friends returned and informed the SDRF which recovered Sharma's body from Garsu Top, about four km from Auli, after a search, the force said. Meanwhile, several high altitude areas in Garhwal and Kumaon regions of Uttarakhand including Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Auli and Munsyari received snowfall Lower areas received intermittent rain and were swept by icy cold winds, the meteorological department said.

