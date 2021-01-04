Man killed as part of house collapses in Mathura

A man was killed when part of a house collapsed under heavy rains in the district, an official said on Monday. Vakil (38), a son of Nagar Panchayat Chairman Chunnu Hazi, was killed after the roof of the verandah and part of a cattle shed caved in on Sunday around 11 pm, Mahaban SDM Krishna Nand Tewari said. He said two cows, a buffalo and some goats were also killed in the mishap. He said one more house in the city collapsed but no casualty was reported.