Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rains lash Chennai, neigbouring districts surplus from reservoirs let out

The Met office said moderate rain was likely in several northern districts on Wednesday with Villupuram and Cuddalore expected to receive isolated heavy showers.Water entered houses in a few low lying areas like suburban Chitlapakkam and civic officials were engaged in clearing flooded subways and key intersections.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:37 IST
Heavy rains lash Chennai, neigbouring districts surplus from reservoirs let out

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and its suburbs on Tuesday, inundating houses in some low lying areas and affecting normal life, while authorities released surplus water from the city reservoirs, including Chembarambakkam. The incessant rains, which returned to the city after a break of several weeks, led to water logging in many roads and motorists and office-goers faced a tough time reaching their destinations.

Chennai and adjacent regions witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall under the influence of easterly trough, a senior Regional Meteorological Centre official here said. The Met office said moderate rain was likely in several northern districts on Wednesday with Villupuram and Cuddalore expected to receive isolated heavy showers.

Water entered houses in a few low lying areas like suburban Chitlapakkam and civic officials were engaged in clearing flooded subways and key intersections. Amid the intense showers, vehicles moved at a snail's pace while two-wheeler riders and drivers of auto-rickshaws and cars found it very difficult to negotiate roads which were covered by sheets of water in several areas.

Taramani in the city recorded the highest of 11.8 CM (very heavy) while Ennore Port the lowest of 3.7 CM. Other areas recorded various amounts of rainfall ranging between six plus CM to 10 CM, the Met department official said. Tambaram and Poonamalle, in neighbouring Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts respectively, recorded 9.5 CM and 7.4 CM rains while Nungambakkam (7.5 CM) and Meenambakkam (10 CM) were among the areas that witnessed intense showers that started early on Tuesday.

After almost non-stop battering for hours together in some places, the rains stopped in most parts of the city and suburban localities after 3 pm. The weather office earlier issued an alert for heavy rain (7 cm to 11 cm) at isolated places over Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvannamalai districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday.

The sudden downpour prompted officials to release surplus water from reservoirs around the city. Initially, 500 cusecs of water was let out from Chembarambakkam dam and later stepped up to about 3,000 cusecs. Similarly, from Puzhal lake 1,500 cusecs, and 2,970 cusecs from Poondi were released, officials said.

These reservoirs are the key sources that help the metropolis' meet its requirement of drinking water. Authorities advised people living close to the banks of Adyar River and other channels that carry the surplus water from the reservoirs to not get close to the river or other water bodies and stay at safe places.

The flood gates of sprawling Chembarambakkam reservoir were opened on November 25 for the first time in five years following heavy rains then, ahead of Nivar cyclone, brought in copious inflows under the influence of the North East Monsoon. Delayed opening of the reservoir in 2015 after very heavy rains was seen as a trigger for the devastating floods that hit the city then, though the government had rejected it.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmer unions to boycott NDA partners, celebrate 'Azad Hind Kisan Diwas' on Netaji's birth anniversary

As the deadlock prevails after several rounds of talks with the Centre, farmer unions on Tuesday hinted at intensifying their protest against contentious agriculture laws and said that they would boycott Bharatiya Janata Party BJP and its a...

Army chief visits base hospital at Delhi Cantonment, interacts with patients

Army chief General M M Naravane on Tuesday visited the military base hospital at the Delhi Cantonment and interacted with patients and health workers. In a tweet, the Indian Army said Naravane interacted with COVID warriors at the hospital ...

Govt to hold national voluntary online exam on cow science on Feb 25: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog

The government on Tuesday announced a national-level voluntary online exam Gau Vigyan cow science to be held on February 25, in a bid to generate interest among students and general public about the indigenous cow and its benefits. Announci...

Bitcoin emergence as 'digital gold' could lift price to $146,000, says JPM

Digital currency bitcoin has emerged as a rival to gold and could trade as high as 146,000 if it becomes established as a safe-haven asset, investment bank JPMorgan JPM said on Tuesday. Interest in the worlds biggest cryptocurrency has soar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021