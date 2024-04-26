Left Menu

Uttarakhand Set for Above-Average Rainfall in 2023 Monsoon

Uttarakhand is forecast to receive above-normal rainfall during this year's monsoon, with a 60% likelihood. The Meteorological Department advises the state government to prepare now and follow weather alerts to mitigate disaster effects.

Forecasting more than normal rainfall in the monsoon this year in Uttarakhand, Director of Dehradun Meteorological Centre Dr Bikram Singh on Thursday advised the state government to start its preparations now.

Speaking at a training camp organised here by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) for various departments regarding monsoon preparedness, Singh said that the chances of a 'higher than normal' monsoon this year are more than 60 per cent, so all departments should keep this in mind Singh said that the Meteorological Department continuously sends alerts regarding weather-related information and if they are followed, the effects of disasters can be reduced to a great extent and the loss of life and property can also be reduced.

