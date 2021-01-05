Left Menu
Kamdhenu Aayog claims ayurveda treatment cured 800 COVID-19 patients in clinical trials

Announcing the first-ever national exam on gau vigyan cow science to be held next month, Kathiria said the clinical trials were conducted on 200 patients each in Rajkot and Baroda Gujarat, Varanasi Uttar Pradesh and Kalyan Maharashtra between June and October 2020 in partnership with state governments and some NGOs.The RKA, which comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, was set up by the Centre in February 2019 for the conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:57 IST
Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria on Tuesday claimed that 800 COVID-19 patients have been cured through 'panchgavya and ayurveda' treatment in a clinical trial conducted in four cities across the country. Announcing the first-ever national exam on 'gau vigyan' (cow science) to be held next month, Kathiria said the clinical trials were conducted on 200 patients each in Rajkot and Baroda (Gujarat), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) and Kalyan (Maharashtra) between June and October 2020 in partnership with state governments and some NGOs.

The RKA, which comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, was set up by the Centre in February 2019 for the ''conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny''. ''Kamdhenu Aayog was a knowledge partner in the clinical trial... Soon, we are going to submit the data of clinical trials to the Ayush Ministry,'' Kathiria told reporters.

The treatment entailed doses of 'panchgavya' granules (mixture of cow urine, cow dung, milk, ghee and curd), herb 'Sanjeevani booti' and herbal concoction 'khada', he said. Stating that the clinical trials were conducted as per the Ayush Ministry's norms, Kathiria said the COVID-19 positive patients volunteered to participate in the trials and signed the required documents. They were admitted to medical colleges in the respective places where the trials were held.

For instance, trials were conducted on COVID-19 patients admitted to the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS-BHU) in Varanasi and at the Ayurveda Cure COVID Centre in Rajkot, he said. Asked if the ayurveda treatment was a preventive measure, Kathiria said, ''It was curative. No allopathy medicine was given to them.'' He also said there is a ''lobby'' of the allopathy industry which does not accept such kind of treatment. ''But in the next 1-2 years, they too will accept.'' To a question on whether cured COVID-19 patients are required to take the vaccines, he said, ''It is not required for those who have antibodies. Still, (if) someone wish to take, they can.'' On Sunday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive..

