Man mauled to death by wild cat in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:41 IST
A 40-year old man was mauled to death by a wild cat while he had gone to collect firewood from an area close to the Belrayan range forests here on Tuesday, said an official

As Pritam’s mutilated body was recovered from inside the forest, villagers alleged that a tiger attacked and killed him. However, Dr Anil Kumar Patel, Deputy Director, Dudhwa buffer zone, said it is yet to be identified which animal killed him. He said efforts are on to collect pugmarks of the animal for its identification. According to Dr Patel, the deceased had gone to collect firewood when the incident took place.

