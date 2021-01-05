Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 4 lakh poultry birds die in Haryana's Panchkula in last 10 days

Birds died because of immense cold weather or the disease Ranikhet, Singla said.Even though the mortality rate in poultry birds is higher as compared to previous months, the department of Animal Husbandry Dairying has issued a standard advisory regarding the consumption of poultry items in case of avian influenza.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:06 IST
Over 4 lakh poultry birds die in Haryana's Panchkula in last 10 days

Over four lakh poultry birds have died at 20 farms in Haryana's Panchkula district in the past 10 days, officials said on Tuesday. A team of experts from Jalandhar-based Regional Disease Diagnosis Laboratory has collected samples of birds at poultry farms, they said. Haryana's Animal Husbandry Department has issued an advisory regarding poultry products.

Panchkula's Barwala-Raipur Rani area is one of the largest poultry belts in the country with 70-80 lakh birds in more than 100 farms. According to the officials, the mortality rate in poultry birds was unusually high in this winter season.

The unusual deaths of four lakh poultry birds have occurred in the last 10 days at 20 poultry farms with epicentre near Garhi Kutaha and the other near Jaloli village in Barwala area. Furthermore, the samples were collected and sent to Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RDDL), Jalandhar from where report is still awaited and currently RDDL team has reached Barwala area for re-sampling of birds, an official spokesperson of Haryana Animal Husbandry and Dairying department said.

There are no confirmed reports of avian influenza as yet, the spokesperson said. Among the suspected diseases can also be 'Ranikhet' or infectious laryngeo-trachitis, the spokesperson said.

''A team from Jalandhar today came for collecting samples,'' Panchkula Deputy Commissioner M K Ahuja told PTI on Tuesday. The exact reason behind the death of poultry birds could be known only after the report comes, the officials said, adding that there was no need to panic.

Ahuja said there are a total of 77,87,450 birds in poultry farms in Panchkula district and out of them, 4,09,970 have died. As a precautionary step, the Haryana health department on Monday had also collected samples of some poultry workers for testing, the officials said.

Haryana's Animal Husbandry and Dairying has issued an advisory to the poultry farm owners to properly bury the dead birds. ''We have told the poultry farm owners to bury their dead birds,” said an official of the department.

Haryana Poultry Farmers' Association president Darshan Singla, however, attributed this high mortality rate in birds to extreme cold weather conditions, while ruling out the possibility of bird flu. ''Birds died because of immense cold weather or the disease Ranikhet,” Singla said.

Even though the mortality rate in poultry birds is higher as compared to previous months, the department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying has issued a standard advisory regarding the consumption of poultry items in case of avian influenza. The department spokesperson said in areas free of the disease, poultry and poultry products can be cooked and consumed as usual (following good hygienic practices and proper cooking) with no fear of acquiring infection of avian influenza.

He stated that avian influenza virus is sensitive to heat. Moreover, the normal temperatures used for cooking in India (70ºC for all parts of the food) can kill the virus. Henceforth, before consuming, consumers should ensure that all parts of the poultry are fully cooked (no “pink” parts) and that eggs, too, are properly cooked (no “runny” yolks), he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Panel to soon submit report on clinical criteria to prioritise COVID-19 shot receivers: Govt

A expert panel tasked with laying down clinical criteria for deciding people with which comorbidities should be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccination and what papers they would need to submit is likely to give its report in a day or two, the...

Families of 11 Shia Hazara coal miners in Pak refuse to bury bodies until justice delivered

Families of 11 coal miners from the minority Shia Hazara community, who were massacred by the Islamic State terrorists, on Tuesday refused to bury their bodies until the militants are arrested. The families continued their sit-in for the th...

Heavy snowfall: Prompt action by Srinagar admin ensures normal functioning of essential services

The Srinagar administration led by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary acted promptly to clear snow from roads and also ensured normal functioning of hospitals as the Kashmir Valley received heavy snowfall, officials said on Tuesday....

Nigeria: "The government did not pay any money," says Inuwa on Katsina schoolboys rescue

No ransom was paid to rescue the abducted students in Kankara, Katsina, said Katsina State Government Secretary, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, according to a report by Today Ng.Inuwa reportedly said on Tuesday, that the abducted 344 students from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021