Nepal asks children, senior citizens to stay indoors as Kathmandu’s air quality worsens

The Kathmandu Valleys air quality has been found extremely unhealthy especially during the morning and evening time.The department advised children and senior citizens in the Valley to stay indoors unless it is absolutely necessary to go outside. The air quality in other major cities outside Kathmandu including Nepalgunj and Biratnagar is also deteriorating, it added.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:19 IST
Authorities in Nepal on Tuesday asked children and senior citizens in the capital to stay indoors unless it is absolutely necessary to go outside as the air pollution has alarmingly increased in Kathmandu and other major parts of the country. The Department of Environment's direction came after the air quality in the Valley worsened, becoming the worst in the recent years.

It asked one and all, especially children, elderly people and those with respiratory problems, to adopt proper precautions against the growing air pollution in the Valley while going outside. The Kathmandu Valley's air quality has been found extremely unhealthy especially during the morning and evening time.

