Left Menu
Development News Edition

BRO DG briefs MoS Jitendra Singh on road, bridge projects in J-K, northeast

Chaudhry informed Singh that the proposed Chattergala tunnel in Jammu Kashmir will connect Kathua district with Doda enroute the new highway via Basohli-Bani, the ministry said in the statement.This landmark tunnel is likely to take about four years to complete after its construction work starts and it will cost around Rs 3,000 crore, the ministry noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:15 IST
BRO DG briefs MoS Jitendra Singh on road, bridge projects in J-K, northeast
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh was briefed on Tuesday by Border Road Organisation (BRO) Director General Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry on various ongoing and proposed road and bridge projects in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast, according to an official statement. In the last 5 to 6 years, about a dozen BRO bridges have come up in the single Lok Sabha constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda itself, the notable among which are Atal Setu at Basohli and Devika bridge at Udhampur,'' the statement noted.

Singh, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Udhampur, handles the Ministry of Development of North-East Region (DoNER). Chaudhry informed Singh that the proposed Chattergala tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir will connect Kathua district with Doda enroute the new highway via Basohli-Bani, the ministry said in the statement.

This landmark tunnel is likely to take about four years to complete after its construction work starts and it will cost around Rs 3,000 crore, the ministry noted. According to the statement, Singh said the demand for the tunnel at Chattergalla had been pending for several years, but somehow not taken up by earlier governments because of their different priorities.

Due to this tunnel, the travel time from Doda to Lakhanpur would be reduced to four hours, it mentioned. Chaudhry also talked about other important BRO projects that are going on in hilly and difficult terrains of Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

''About the Northeast, Dr. Jitendra Singh received an update about BRO projects in different states, particularly about four road projects funded by the North Eastern Council (NEC)...in Mizoram and two BRO projects in Manipur,'' the statement said..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

R&B star Akon enters Congo mining sector in JV with state company

A company led by American-Senegalese RB singer Akon has signed a deal to finance a copper and cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo in a joint venture with a state miner, according to a contract published by the mines ministry.The...

Maha Metro to execute balance work of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1

City and Industrial DevelopmentCorporation CIDCO, the planning agency for Navi Mumbai,announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Maharashtra MetroRail Corporation Maha Metro for the implementation ofremaining works of Navi Mumbai Metro line...

From embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente

Embracing Qatars ruler, Saudi Arabias Crown Prince pushed a deal to end a bitter row with Doha at a Gulf Arab summit on Tuesday to try to shore up an anti-Iran front, although a final declaration contained only a general pledge of solidarit...

442 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate dips to 0.55 pc

Delhi recorded 442 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 new fatalities on Tuesday, while the citys positivity rate came down to 0.55 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.27 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021