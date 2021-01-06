Night temperatures above normal across Rajasthan

Night temperatures were above normal across most of Rajasthan, barring Mount Abu, the state's only hill station, where the mercury dipped to minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, weather department officials said here on Wednesday. Among the plains, Jaisalmer was recorded the coldest at a minimum of 7.4 degrees Celsius.

The night temperatures were three-four notches above normal in Ajmer and Udaipur divisions, and six-seven notches above normal in Jaipur, Kota, and Bikaner divisions, the officials said. Temperatures were close to normal in Jodhpur division, they added.

A few places, including Ganganagar, Churu, Hanumangarh and Jaipur, received light rainfall since Tuesday. Weather conditions are likely to remain the same on Thursday, the officials said.