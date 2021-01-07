Maha: Elderly man, his minor grandson killed in road accident

A 65-year-old man and his minor grandson were killed on Wednesday after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Dongargaon in Nagpur district, police said. The victims, who were residents of Madhya Pradesh, were going on the motorcycle without helmets, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Munne Khan Aladin Khan Khan and Farhan Shafique Khan (10), from Sarothia village in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh, police said. ''They were going to the relative's place at Katol to attend a function. When they reached Sawargaon road near Dongargaon at 7 pm, an unidentified vehicle came from behind and hit their motorcycle. Khan and his grandson fell on the road and died on the spot due to grievous injuries,'' a police official said.

A case under was registered by Katol police..

