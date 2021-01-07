Left Menu
Development News Edition

381 more migratory birds found dead at Himachal's Pong wildlife sanctuary

The CM said Tamiflu capsules and other flu-related provisions have been provided to the frontline field staff engaged in handling and disposal of birds.The Animal Husbandry Department is trying to contain the spread of the virus to domestic birds or further to humans, the officials said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:21 IST
381 more migratory birds found dead at Himachal's Pong wildlife sanctuary

The number of dead migratory birds at the Himachal Pradesh’s Pong wildlife sanctuary in Kangra district has reached 3,409 as 381 more were found dead on Thursday, an official said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, officials said 64 crows have also been found dead in the past a few days in areas near the Pong wetland.

A number of crows were found dead in Bilaspur district, they said, adding that their samples have been collected for testing.

The birds are believed to have died due to an outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza, a type of bird flu caused by the H5N1 strain of Influenza A virus.

A team of experts from Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India is on a visit to the Pong wetland to assess the situation and give advice to contain the outbreak, Chief Wildlife Warden Archana Sharma said.

She said 10 rapid response teams are working in nine beats of the sanctuary area for the collection and safe disposal of dead birds. Fifty-five people have been deployed for daily surveillance operations.

Besides, a control room has also been set up at Nagrota Surian to receive and disseminate all bird flu outbreak-related information, she said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will hold a review meeting at Dharamshala on Friday with wildlife, animal husbandry, health and police officials, an official spokesman said. The CM said Tamiflu capsules and other flu-related provisions have been provided to the frontline field staff engaged in handling and disposal of birds.

The Animal Husbandry Department is trying to contain the spread of the virus to domestic birds or further to humans, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico president slams social media 'censorship' after chaos in U.S. Capitol

Mexicos president on Thursday criticized social media companies for censorship after they temporarily locked the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump during chaotic scenes sparked by his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday....

Facebook bans Trump through Biden inauguration, maybe longer

Facebook will bar President Donald Trump from posting on its system at least until the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, the platform said Thursday.In a post announcing the unprecedented move, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said ...

French President's top advisor says India's UNSC term critical for initiatives by two countries

Indias two-year term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council will be critical for both Paris and New Delhi to take initiatives related to the Indo-Pacific region and terrorist threats, Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adv...

Sterling stutters as UK negative rates speculation swirls

Sterling held below a 2-12 year high on Thursday as speculation swirled that the Bank of England could bring in sub-zero benchmark interest rates earlier than expected to counter the economic hit from a third coronavirus national lockdown.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021